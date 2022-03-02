Motion to help Ontario's vets brought forward by St. Catharines MPP passes

A motion by St. Catharines NDP MPP to help Ontario veterans has passed at Queen's Park.

Jennie Stevens’ motion called for an end to the automatic deduction of federal disability award payments from Ontario Works (OW) and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) benefits received by injured veterans.

“Injured veterans deserve government supports they can count on. They deserve to have decent life here in Ontario after their service,” said Stevens. “We have a responsibility to show gratitude and take care of those who served our country, and ending the clawbacks on federal disability awards for injured veterans is one step closer to making sure our veterans are taken care of after their service.”

“Veterans who are injured in service to their country should not be living in poverty, scrapping by on meagre OW and ODSP benefits that keep people below the poverty line,” said Stevens. “Ford must immediately implement my motion and stop the clawbacks on federal disability awards, and he must also raise the shamefully low social assistance rates to help low income veterans and others afford the basics, like rent and groceries.

