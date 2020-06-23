Motion to remove controversial St. Catharines statue deferred until next month

A decision regarding a controversial statue at St. Catharines city hall has been put off until next month.

Councillor Karrie Porter decided to defer her motion to remove the statue of Private Alexander Watson until the July 13th meeting.

She said people have been very passionate about the subject and several residents wanted to speak to the matter, but some wires got crossed ahead of last night's meeting.

Council also experienced technical glitches last night, resulting in the meeting starting more than an hour later than it was originally scheduled to.

Porter said given those challenges she wanted to give the community and council more time to consider the issue.