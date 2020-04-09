Motley Crue drummer optimistic tour won't be postponed

Tommy Lee says the Motley Crue summer tour is still on.

The drummer told Billboard that during California's stay-at-home orders, he's been preparing for the band's upcoming Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The 31-date tour is scheduled to begin June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lee says, "Everything's still a go," and adds, by the time the pandemic is over, "I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out" and have the best time ever.

The tour is expected to land in Orchard Park, at New Era Field on August 13th.