Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries after crashing into tree in West Lincoln

A motorcycle driver is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash in West Lincoln.

Niagara Regional Police officials say a 24 year old man was driving a Suzuki motorcycle in the Caistor Road and Twenty Road area last night around 9 p.m. when he lost control.

The driver left the roadway multiple times and hit a tree.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.