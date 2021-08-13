Motorcyclists hit the road for Friday the 13th

There will likely be a large crowd of motorcycle enthusiasts gathering in Port Dover today to celebrate Friday the 13th, but the festivities may be a bit muted by the ongoing pandemic.

Traditionally, crowds pack the streets of Port Dover whenever Friday the 13th rolls around, with many die-hard fans braving all kinds of weather to take part.

But this year, even as provincial restrictions are loosening, there will still be some changes.

According to the official Friday the 13th page hosted by the Port Dover Kinsmen Club, there will be no planned events, including beer tents or vendors, this time.

Restaurants will still be open and store owners are preparing for the potentially large crowds.

Kinsmen representatives write, "2021 may not be the rally we all hoped for, but we look forward to hosting you again, the real Friday the 13th way, in May 2022."

OPP Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk asks all drivers to keep the celebrations in mind. "We're asking everyone that may be travelling to be cognizant of the fact that you may see an increased presence of motorcyclists on our roadways and for the motoring public to make sure that they check their blind spots, and to also check twice - it will save a life - when you come to any intersection, stop sign, or stop lights."

There will be a heavy police presence in Port Dover today to help handle the traffic and respond to any other issues that may arise.

This is the only Friday the 13th this year. The last one in November of 2020 was impacted by pandemic restrictions.