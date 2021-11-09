Move 105.7 and Niagara Region Police Association perform Random Acts of Holiday Kindness

Move 105.7 and the Niagara Region Police Association want to make this holiday season brighter for families in our community with the fifth annual Random Acts of Holiday Kindness campaign.

This month team members from both Move and the NRPA are travelling around the region bringing smiles to the faces of random residents of Niagara with small gestures of kindness leading into the holidays.

It started with filling up some gas tanks, and free coffee and next week listeners will be able to submit the name of someone that could use some extra help, love or support this holiday season.

Head to move1057.ca to enter and tell us their story.