Move afoot to get food delivery companies to give restaurants a break on fees

A Toronto city councillor is spearheading a move to get the province to force food delivery companies to lower the fees they charge restaurants for their service.

Michael Ford noting the fees can be as high as 30 percent which many independently owned eateries can't afford right now.

Municipalities don't have the authority to put a cap on the fees so he is hoping his uncle, Doug Ford will.

The Premier has threatened in the past to drop the hammer on the companies.