Move over Elf on a Shelf - Introducing Goose on a Moose

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is putting a Canadian twist on a Christmas tradition.

Instead of the popular 'Elf on a Shelf', the conservation authority suggests a 'Goose on a Moose.'

The organization shared a photo of a proud Canadian goose sitting atop the antlers of a majestic moose over the weekend in a bid to get Canadians thinking about environmental protection over the holidays.

In a recent survey 73 percent of Canadians said they spent as much or more time outdoors during the past nine months than they had pre-pandemic.

Nature Conservancy of Canada spokesperson Andrew Holland says that statistic proves how important nature is in our lives, both for our mental and physical well-being.

The NCC is offering its 26th annual Gifts of Canadian Nature program for the holiday season.

People can symbolically adopt different species of wildlife, such as the moose, or beautiful landscapes.