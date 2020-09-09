Moving forward on an idea to boost Welland Canal potential in Niagara

The idea of building three hubs along the Welland Canal is taking another step forward.

Niagara Centre's MP Vance Badawey says the Mayors of Port Colborne, Welland, Thorold, and the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority are all onboard to move ahead to buy land and build hubs along the canal to make trade and transport easier.

Badawey says the idea of establishing Niagara as an active trade corridor is a notion he took to Ottawa when he was first elected in 2015, and now its really gaining traction.

He says by adding three multimodal hubs under the Niagara Ports banner enhances the ability for local communities to take full economic advantage of the assets we already have in place with the goal of strengthening the regional economy for all.

He says while additional work and partnerships are required, these first steps are reasons to celebrate.

Each of the three proposed Hubs will need to be declared surplus by Transport Canada.