MP's to take part in massive Zoom meeting
It's going to be a Zoom meeting on steroids today as the House of Commons holds its first virtual sitting.
All 338 members of Parliament will take part in a session designed to hold the governing Liberals accountable for their actions during the pandemic.
The viritual sitting comes in spite of concerns about the security of the Zoom platform.
A new phrase "Zoom-bombed" has entered the lexicon after reports of meetings being hijacked by uninvited attendees.
The Speaker of the House Anthony Rota however assures us security concerns have been addressed and the version of Zoom MP's use today will be different from the regular consumer version.
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole
-
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 'New, creative ways' of running jury trials required due to COVID-19. Superior Court orders Niagara police officer’s criminal charges reinstated. Drunk driver Marco Muzzo has second chance at parole today.