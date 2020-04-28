MP's to take part in massive Zoom meeting

It's going to be a Zoom meeting on steroids today as the House of Commons holds its first virtual sitting.

All 338 members of Parliament will take part in a session designed to hold the governing Liberals accountable for their actions during the pandemic.

The viritual sitting comes in spite of concerns about the security of the Zoom platform.

A new phrase "Zoom-bombed" has entered the lexicon after reports of meetings being hijacked by uninvited attendees.

The Speaker of the House Anthony Rota however assures us security concerns have been addressed and the version of Zoom MP's use today will be different from the regular consumer version.

