MP's want to hear from travelers impacted by chaos over the holidays

A parliamentary committee has voted to launch a study into the causes behind Canada's chaotic holiday travel season and to hear not only from industry giants, but also from some of the passengers who saw their plans upended.



In the lead-up to Christmas Day, a winter storm swept across parts of Canada, complicating travel plans for both providers and passengers during one of the busiest travel times of the year.



M-Ps on the federal transport committee say they heard from constituents who were unable to get answers from airlines such as Sunwing after having their flights cancelled.



Others ended up stuck on trains for hours.



Committee M-Ps voted Monday to invite representatives from Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to testify.



They also want to hear from affected travellers, passengers' advocates and the Canadian Transportation Agency.