MP says Bernardo is living better than most Canadians with hockey rink and tennis court

A Tory MP is outraged after touring the medium-security jail near Montreal, where serial killer and rapist, Paul Bernardo, is serving his time.

B.C. MP Frank Caputo released a video on social media saying he toured the La Macaza jail, and came eye-to-eye with the infamous killer.

"He was taller than I expected, but he was well fed, well nourished. This isn't a guy who is missing a lot of meals. Gone are the skinny images that we grew up with in the 90's this was somebody who looked different."

Caputo says when he walked outside he became enraged seeing a hockey rink.

"Inmates can go and get skates and they can play hockey. So that's not bad enough, the hockey rink actually turns into a tennis court. If that wasn't enough for me to be outraged, while we were walking there, one of the guards commented that Luka Magnotta walked right by me."

In May 2012, Jun Lin, a university student, was fatally stabbed and dismembered in Montreal by Magnotta, who then mailed Lin's hands and feet to elementary schools and federal political party offices.

The prison service says its understanding is that Caputo and union representatives did not interact with Bernardo during their visit.

Canada's prison service there is no working hockey rink or tennis courts for inmates to use.

The Conservatives have been demanding Bernardo be sent back to a maximum-security prison.

"One of the worst criminals in history is actually living better than most Canadians."