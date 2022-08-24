MP says Ottawa underestimated Canadians' desire to travel again after pandemic

A Liberal M-P admits the government may have underestimated Canadians' desire to travel when planning for a return to normal following the end of most pandemic restrictions.

Annie Koutrakis, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, told reporters in Calgary yesterday that planning for a return to normal fell a bit short.

Koutrakis was in Calgary to announce nearly two-million dollars to help the city's airport improve flight scheduling, connection times and physical distancing.

Airlines and airports have been grappling with a surge in customers this summer, compounded by staffing shortages affecting both carriers and federal agencies.

As a result, travellers have experienced widespread cancellations, baggage delays and lengthy lineups.

Koutrakis says this is the first time the government has gone through a pandemic and there are lessons to be learned.