MPP Burch speaks out against arrest of Niagara journalist while reporting from land dispute

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch is trying to draw attention to the arrest of a local journalist while reporting on a land dispute in Caledonia.

Karl Dockstader was reporting from the site of a proposed housing development earlier this month when he was arrested.

Burch says the local journalist, and co-host of One Dish One Mic on 610 CKTB provided his media documents, but he was still charged with mischief and disobeying a court order.

Dockstader has a court date in late November.

MPP Burch spoke of the arrest at Queen's Park today saying the arrest undermines a journalists' ability to cover a story.

Burch says the September 2nd arrest speaks to unacceptable patterns of the treatment of journalists and criminalized behaviour against Indigenous people.