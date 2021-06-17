MPP calling on gov. to stop corporation from buying up St. Catharines homes

A St. Catharines politician is calling on the government to stop a corporation from buying up St. Catharines homes.

NDP MPP Jennie Stevens is calling on Premier Doug Ford to take action to stop a corporation from buying up $1 billion in single family homes in St. Catharines and a handful of other cities.

She says it will massively driving up the price of buying a home in St. Catharines.



Stevens says Core Development Group plans to convert single-family homes to two-family rental units.



Stevens has sent a letter to Ford, demanding action, including the adoption of NDP plans to prevent housing speculators.

June 17, 2021



Premier of Ontario

Legislative Building

Queen's Park

Toronto ON M7A 1A1



Premier Doug Ford,



I am requesting that you immediately take action to stop Core Development Group — and other massive property ownership and speculation corporations — from profiteering during the housing crisis in Niagara and across Ontario.



As you are aware, Core Development Group plans to purchase $1 billion in existing single-family houses and convert them to two-family rentals, targeting St. Catharines and a handful of other cities.



This will make the dream of home ownership even further out of reach for people in my community. It will drive up housing prices. And it will force young people to leave this community to find an affordable home, leaving parents to watch as their kids have no choice but to leave the community they were raised in. Investors are already mass evicting entire apartment buildings of long-term Niagara residents, often seniors, to hike rents and increase profits. Houses in Niagara are already facing bidding wars. The problem is out of control, and families — especially young families — are paying the price.



We have a housing crisis in Niagara. According to the financial firm Desjardins’s affordability index, Niagara’s 14 per cent decrease in affordability was the largest in Canada last year.



Why are you allowing billionaires to buy up homes in Niagara at a time when families are struggling to get by and need them?