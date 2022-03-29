MPP for St. Catharines calls for four hours of care per day for nursing home residents

The MPP for St. Catharines wants every nursing home resident to get four hours of care a day.

Jennie Stevens called for the minimum standard during question period today, and invited Ford to Niagara to visit one of the homes.



“Residents of Niagara nursing homes deserve a high standard of care to make sure their needs are met. They deserve homes with enough staff to make sure they each get four hours of care, each day. We need to make sure that no family has to experience the anguish of neglect or poor quality care, especially due to low staffing, like we saw during the pandemic."

She says Ford needs to come to Niagara and spend a day with frontline workers.