MPP Sam Oosterhoff says things are 'coming to a head' as teachers walk picket lines across Niagara

All public elementary school children across Niagara have the next two days off school as ETFO members walk the picket lines.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is holding a provincewide strike today, and all boards will hold a one-day strike on another day this week.

That means elementary kids with the DSBN are off today and tomorrow.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff joined CKTB to comment on the job action saying there is a sense of 'enough is enough' and people want to see a resolution.

He tells CKTB's Matt Holmes he is seeing the level of frustration between teachers and parents 'coming to a head'.

He says the Ford government is committed to keeping lower grades class sizes small, and retaining full-day kindergarten.

Oosterhoff says they are moving in the right direction when it comes to bargaining, and the pressure is mounting on union leadership to strike a deal.

He says compensation and wage growth are the main sticking points, but the government is not willing to spend $750M more of tax payers money on compensation, when that money should be spent on the classroom.

There is more job action planned at other boards across Niagara this week with the union representing French teachers holding a provincewide strike Thursday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is holding a strike on Thursday as well, that means DSBN high schools will be closed.

The OSSTF strike also impacts some french schools both elementary and secondary in Niagara.

The strikes come as teachers try to put pressure on the province during contract negotiations.