MPs agree to expedite passage of 'extreme intoxication' bill in House of Commons

The Liberal government has moved to expedite its ``extreme intoxication'' bill in the House of Commons with a unanimous consent motion.



Members of Parliament unanimously agreed today to pass Bill C-28 by this evening and to convene a study of the House justice committee this fall that would look at the implementation of the bill.



In another accelerated process, the Senate will form a committee of the whole later today to hear from Justice Minister David Lametti and debate the substance of the bill.



Bill C-28, introduced last Friday, would update the Criminal Code to create a new standard for criminal liability when a person commits a crime ``in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.''



In May, the Supreme Court struck down the previous wording of Section 33.1 of the Code as unconstitutional and allowed two acquittals on the basis of an ``extreme intoxication'' defence to stand, ordering a new trial in a third case.



Lametti has repeatedly condemned social media misinformation that falsely suggests the ruling means a drunk or high person can get away with sexual assault and other violent crimes.