MPs set to vote on new House of Commons Speaker in historic election

A rare event in Canada's history is set to unfold today as members of Parliament elect a new House of Commons Speaker.



Anthony Rota stepped down from the role a week ago amid international controversy over his actions during a recent visit by Ukraine's president.



Rota invited a veteran who served in a Nazi unit in the Second World War to the House of Commons chamber, and asked parliamentarians and dignitaries to applaud the man as a hero.



A handful of Conservative, Liberal and NDP MPs, along with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, have announced their interest in taking on the role.



Those who are in the running will have the chance to deliver a short speech to fellow MPs before they vote anonymously on a ranked ballot.



Experts say this is one for the history books, because it's happening mid-session rather than after a federal election _ something that's only happened twice before.