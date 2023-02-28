MPs summon Google CEO to Ottawa for blocking news access for some Canadians

The CEO of Google and other top executives are being summoned to appear before a parliamentary committee after the company decided to temporarily block some Canadians from accessing news through its search engine.

They are expected to testify at a meeting of the House of Commons heritage committee on Monday.

The committee is also requesting documents related to Google's news ban.

Google confirmed to The Canadian Press last week that it is running a short-lived test to limit access to news on its search engine for less than four per cent of Canadian users, in response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act.

Bill C-18 would require digital giants such as Google to negotiate deals that would compensate Canadian media companies for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

``It's troubling that Google was doing this in secret, but was caught by the press,'' Liberal MP Chris Bittle said to the committee.

His motion to summon the Google executives was unanimously supported by opposition MPs.