Mr. Porky Original Scratching recalled over potential Salmonella contamination concerns

A brand of Pork Rinds is being recalled over potential Salmonella contamination concerns.

Mr. Porky Original Scratchings in 65g packages with a best before date including up to and including February 19th, 2022 are being recalled.

The product should not be eaten. Instead, throw the package out or return it to the store it was purchased from.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and abdominal cramps, while more severe complications can include severe arthritis and even deadly infections in people with weakened immune systems.

So far there have been no reported illnesses in Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by another recall in a different country.