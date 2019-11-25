MTO and local leaders meet today to discuss Thorold Tunnel
A meeting is set for today between local politicians and Ministry of Transportation officials at the Region to discuss alternatives for the Thorold Tunnel.
Earlier this month, the MTO told City of Thorold officials, the tunnel would have to revert to one way traffic for the winter in order to accomodate appropriate snow removal and maintain safety standards.
Cutting off Niagara Falls bound access for the winter prompted an outcry from the community and politicians are hoping to find an alternative solution with the Ministry.
Thorold Mayor Terry Ugilini thinks the public can tolerate temporary closures to keep two way traffic flowing for the winter.
During the one day snowstorm we had earlier this month, the MTO had to close the tunnel for 18 hours for maintenance.
