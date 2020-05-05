MTO delays closure of Thorold Tunnel
The city of Thorold advising motorists the closure of the Thorold Tunnel has been delayed.
Due to unforeseen circumstances the tunnel will now close Sunday, May 10th starting at noon until Monday, May 18th at 6 am.
The closure is necessary so crews can switch traffic to the south tube as construction on the tunnel continues.
As well, motorists are advised Thorold Townline Road between Brown Road and Chippawa Creek Road in the City of Thorold will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, May 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The road closure is necessary for track repairs.
Both local residents, businesses and emergency services will have access but no through traffic will be permitted.
A detour route will be posted along Chippawa Creek Road, Allanport Road and Lundy's Lane.
