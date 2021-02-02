Much lower case count today in Ontario due to Toronto Public Health data switch
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 745 new cases of COVID-19.
However, Health Minister Christine Elliott says due to Toronto Public Health migrating their data to a new system, there may be an underestimation of their cases.
Toronto Public Health is reporting a negative case count today.
Elliott says there are 334 new cases in Peel, 124 in York Region, and 65 in Niagara.
That number for Niagara will be different than what Niagara Region Public Health releases at noon, due to a difference in when the data is collected.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 344,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Ontario.
Ontario is reporting 745 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 28,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 334 new cases in Peel, 124 in York Region and 65 in Niagara.— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 2, 2021
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 344,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Please note that Toronto Public Health has now migrated all of their data to the provincial data system, CCM. This migration has impacted today’s daily counts, resulting in an underestimation of cases. We anticipate fluctuations in case numbers over the next few days.— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 2, 2021
