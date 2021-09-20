Multi-Use Trail between Port Colborne and Welland closed for asphalt replacement
The Multi-Use trail running between Port Colborne and Welland is closed this week.
Crews are replacing sections of deteriorated asphalt along the trail, also known as the Dain City Trail.
The full closure starts today and stretches until Friday. Signs will be posted at the entrances and cyclists are being redirected to Elm Street.
