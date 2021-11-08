iHeartRadio
Multi vehicle crash causing slowdowns on Toronto bound Burlington Skyway

Expect some slowdowns on the Burlington Skyway after a multi vehicle collision.

The OPP say the crash is blocking 3/4 lanes on the Toronto-bound Skyway and tow trucks are on scene.

No word of any injuries so far.

