Multi vehicle crash causing slowdowns on Toronto bound Burlington Skyway
Expect some slowdowns on the Burlington Skyway after a multi vehicle collision.
The OPP say the crash is blocking 3/4 lanes on the Toronto-bound Skyway and tow trucks are on scene.
No word of any injuries so far.
