Multiple assault charges laid in Grimsby with accused as young as 13 years old

An investigation in Grimsby has led to multiple arrests of some as young as 13 years old.



Around noon on September 21st, The Niagara Regional Police Service were called to a report of a group of youths fighting in the area of Willow Way and Hemlock Way in Grimsby.



When officers arrived on scene there were over 50 youths, with more having scattering on arrival.



Officers were alerted to a video of the incident that was circulating on local social media platforms the next day.



The video showed a male 13-year-old victim being punched and kicked by at least seven persons.



The victim suffered minor injuries.



Following an investigation four young people ranging in age from 13 to 19 years old have been charged with assault and robbery.



Police continue to investigate and say they will likely be placing more charges.



Anyone who may have the video used in the investigation is asked to delete the video.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009383.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.