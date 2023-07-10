Multiple injured in shooting near busy Yonge and Bloor intersection in Toronto
Multiple people have serious injuries following a shooting in downtown Toronto.
Officers were called to 7 Charles Street West just after 6 a.m. this morning.
Police are releasing few details, but say there are a number of injured victims.
An unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police say there are road closures in the area, but subway commuters are not expected to be affected.
The scene of the shooting is just one block south from Toronto's busy Yonge and Bloor intersection.
CKTB AM Roundtable - July 10th, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Paul Wintemute - Retired Law Professor at Niagara College
Karen Orlandi - Reverend, Silver Spire Church in St. Catharines
Dr. Melissa McCradden - Study on AI in Healthcare
Dr. McCradden is looking for participants for a survey study exploring the views of young people ages 12-17 years regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in health care. Check out the survey here - https://redcap.link/ECH-Survey
