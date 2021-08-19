Multiple injuries in early morning Niagara Falls crash
Four people have been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls.
It happened this morning at 7:00 at Stanley Avenue and Marineland Parkway.
Police say the 21-year-old driver lost control of a pickup truck on Stanley, went over the center barrier and crashed through two trees before stopping on the road.
The driver, a 20-year-old-female passenger and a 21-year-old male passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old female was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Vehicle damage was a write off.
The driver was charged with careless driving cause bodily harm or death.
