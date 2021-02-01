Multiple levels of government contribute funding to rehabilitation of Battle of Beaver Dams Park
Battle of Beaver Dams Park in Thorold is getting some upgrades thanks to government funding.
During an announcement today, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna announced $267,000 in federal funding will be put toward the rehabilitation of the park.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff also spoke on behalf of the provincial government, adding another $220,000 for the park.
The City of Thorold is contributing $178,000.
The money will be used for several initiatives including a new entrance way, fresh walking trails, upgraded washrooms, an accessible playground, upgrading the bandshell with amphitheatre-style seating, and an essential plaza will be created to house historical artifacts.
Battle of Beaver Dams Park is a national historic park commemorating the soldiers involved in the battle, a force of Iroquois from Caughnawaga and the Grand River, and Laura Secord.
