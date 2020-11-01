Multiple people seriously hurt in Halloween night shooting in Niagara Falls

Multiple people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Niagara Falls Halloween night.

Officers were called to the area of Centre Street and Ellen Avenue just before midnight to a reports of gun shots fired.

When police and EMS arrived 'multiple' victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is asking anyone with information, who may have been in the area, or witnessed the incident to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 8422.

Anyone who may have been in the area, with dash cams, or residents/businesses with video surveillance, to review their video footage and contact the Niagara Regional Police Service or Crimestoppers, if they observe anything suspicious.