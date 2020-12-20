Multiple reports say Ontario is headed for a province-wide shutdown
Multiple news agencies, including CTV, say the Ontario government will be putting the whole province in lockdown later this week.
It's been suggested the new restrictions will go into effect on Christmas Eve.
This shutdown would be similar to the one we experienced in March.
Reports also suggest winter break could be extended for elementary students for up to two weeks.
The premier has been hosting meetings all weekend with various health officials, including hospital leaders.
We will get confirmation by the Premier at his press conference tomorrow at 1pm.
