Mummified Arctic ground squirrel offering a look at ice-aged life

A 30-thousand-year-old mummified Arctic ground squirrel uncovered by miners near Dawson City, Yukon, is offering a look at ice-aged life.



Yukon paleontologist Grant Zazula (zah-ZOO'-lah) says the animal, complete with hair and claws, gives a better picture of what they looked like than if they were only able to look at fossilized bones.



He says the ground squirrels are especially interesting because of their story of survival through millions of years by adapting to changing climate right up until today in Yukon.



Discoveries in the permafrost of ancient ground squirrel nests are more common, with the little bundles of hay and plants giving experts insights into ice-age plants.



However, Zazula says the mummified squirrel is one of only a few to ever be uncovered.



The palm-size discovery will be unveiled to the public next month at the reopening of the Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre in Whitehorse following the building's renovations.