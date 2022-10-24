Municipal election day is here

It is voting day for municipalities across Niagara.

Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The only municipality that will not have in person voting today is Wainfleet where all votes had to be cast by mail.

If you are heading out to the polls today you are encouraged to bring the voter notification card you got in the mail along with some ID that shows your name and address.

Although that is not required, if you did not receive a voter card check with your municipality for the requirements but most require something like a utility bill with your name and address on it.

610 CKTB is home for all of your results this evening

We will bring you up to the second results and hear from many of the winners on our election night coverage which begins at 8 p.m.

Among the races across the province.

Two former provincial leaders are seeking a mayors chair.

Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is running in Hamilton while former Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is on the ballot in Vaughn

Patrick Brown is seeking re-election in Brampton after running for the federal Conservative leadership

Toronto has a eye popping 31 people on the ballot today for mayor.

And Ottawa has 14 names to choose from after the incumbent Jim Watson decided not to run again for mayor.