Municipal impact of COVID-19

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says communities across the country are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19, which puts people at further risk.

Federation president Bill Karsten told the House of Commons finance committee yesterday that plummeting revenues are endangering essential services, from policing to garbage collection.

He says about 25-thousand jobs have been lost at the municipal level as a result of the pandemic, with some seven-thousand temporary positions going unfilled.

The federation is asking for at least 10-billion-dollars in emergency operating money for local governments.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said this week the federal government is very aware of the urgent nature of the difficulties facing municipalities.

The mayor of St. Albert, Alberta, Cathy Heron, says municipal leaders will be on the front lines of reimagining communities in a post-COVID world, but they need the tools to do it.