Municipalities hopeful funding will be on today's agenda during conference call with premiers and PM

Niagara is among the many municipalities in the province asking for financial help from the two upper levels of government.

Today the call may be heard.

A spokeswoman for Ontario's Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the province plans to raise the issue today during a conference call with Ottawa.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley says there has been a lot of added expenses through the pandemic on top of lost revenue.

He says there are bylaw officers in greater numbers, higher staffing levels at regionally operated long term care homes and public health going full tilt.

There are fears without financial aid we could see property taxes climb, services put on the chopping block and more municipal layoffs.

Also on the agenda for today's conference call, the situation in long term care homes and paid sick leave for workers.