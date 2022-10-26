Mural can't be saved in Welland, but will be remembered

Officials says it's not possible to save a mural in Welland, but that doesn't mean its memory won't live on.

The mural is on the side of the former Best Value Inn on Niagara Street, but the building is set to be demolished.

After discussions with the artist’s family, the developer of the site, and members of the Canadian Institute for Art Preservation, it was decided that it could not safely withstand removal and relocation.

“We hoped for the best when it came to preserving and possibly relocating the mural, but the condition of the artwork and several other contributing factors tell us a different story,” said Rob Axiak, director of community services.

“We have spoken with the artist’s family and are hopeful to share with them a small section of the artwork by working with the site developer. Having the original painting from the artist is significant to preserve the heritage of Ross Beard’s work.”

The original painting of the mural is on display at the city's museum, and the developer is working with staff to incorporate an art display in the new development.