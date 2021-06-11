Mural project in Welland looking for artists

Artists are being asked to help beautify Welland.

New murals will be painted on Bell utility boxes in the Rose City.

The project is the brain child of Aldo Parrotta who saw something similar happening in Toronto and successfully asked Welland City council to adopt the program.

"Shortly afterwards the North Welland BIA jumped on board and said 'We want to do some murals down in our catchment area as well!' So now, instead of 8 murals, it's going to be 17 Bell box murals painted in July."

Artists can submit examples of their work for consideration through WellandMurals@gmail.com

The submission deadline is June 18th.

The theme for the boxes will focus on the city's unique culture and charm. "Any cultural events, historical cultural events like when the torch was brought into Welland, that could be a theme," Parrotta explains. "The Rose Parade, that could be a theme. Any of the service organizations, fire fighters, police."

Parrotta says Bell technicians will prepare the boxes for the painting and a clear coat will be applied afterwards to protect the mural from graffiti.

