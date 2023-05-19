Mushrooms sold in Ontario recalled due to listeria contamination

A brand of mushroom sold in Ontario has been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Health Canada says Golden Mushroom brand's enoki mushrooms have been recalled within Ontario.

The department says they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that if eaten can make you sick with vomiting, fever, aches and neck stiffness, and put the elderly and pregnant women in particular risk.

It says those who suspect they're sick from the contamination should contact their health-care provider, and the recalled fungi should be thrown out or returned.