Music industry questioning Ford government's decision to ban live streamed shows

COVID-19 has dealt yet another setback to owners of Ontario concert venues after the provincial government outlawed live streaming shows for the second time this year.



Premier Doug Ford's "emergency brake'' plan of last Thursday prohibits virtual concerts from taking place over the next four weeks in local venues.



Lisa Zbitnew, co-owner of Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre, doesn't understand why the live music industry is getting mixed safety messages again.



As film and TV shoots continue throughout the province, she wonders how a movie crew is deemed safe inside a studio, but a production crew isn't acceptable inside an empty concert hall.