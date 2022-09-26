Musical tribute will be held this week for co-creator of Niagara Jazz Festival who died in August

A musical tribute will be held this Friday in St. Catharines honouring a beloved musician who passed away in August.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival is presenting a 'Musical Tribute to Peter Shea - Hungry 4 Hammond' concert this Friday night at the First Ontario Performing Arts Centre.

The event will feature Organomix and BlackBurn from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To get tickets you can call 1-844-LIV-JAZZ (548-5299) or click here.

Shea, was the jazz festival's co-creator, and passed away after a four-year battle with cancer in August.