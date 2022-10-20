Musician Jacob Hoggard will find out his fate today
Musician Jacob Hoggard is to be sentenced today after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.
The Crown is seeking a sentence between six and seven years behind bars, arguing Hoggard poses a risk to the public.
Hoggard's defence wants three to four years and has pointed to a psychiatric report that says he is at a low risk to reoffend.
Hoggard had also faced charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference involving a teenage fan, but he was found not guilty of those offences.
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock
Betty-Lou Souter - CEO Community Care St. Catharines-Thorold
Professor Marvin Ryder: Spending Habits This Holiday Season
View From The Drive Thru: McDonald's Doughnuts
