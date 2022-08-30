Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter.
This time it's based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter's former head of security.
In an SEC filing Tuesday, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of ``additional bases'' for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July.
Musk's advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko.
Twitter's former head of security alleges the company misled regulators about its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts -- something Musk has claimed for months as a reason he doesn't have to go through with the 44-billion-dollar deal