Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter.

This time it's based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter's former head of security.

In an SEC filing Tuesday, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of ``additional bases'' for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July.

Musk's advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko.