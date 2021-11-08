Muslim leaders call for Ontario to tackle Islamophobia

Muslim leaders are calling on Ontario to take action against Islamophobia.

Imam Aarij Anwer of London, Ont., says the time has come for Ontario make legislative changes to help protect Muslims.

The imam and the National Council of Canadian Muslims want to see six measures that they say will help curb acts of hatred against Muslims.

Those include changes to the education system so students learn more about Islam, dismantling white supremacist groups by not allowing them to register as charities, and increasing the number of minorities in the provincial public service.

The calls for action come five months after four members of a Muslim family were killed in London, Ont., in what police allege was an act motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk on June 6.