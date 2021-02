A Toronto-area drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather is set to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today.



Marco Muzzo's hearing, via videoconference, comes nearly five years after the crash that sparked national grief.



Last April, Muzzo was granted day parole, with the board admitting he appeared to have become more self-aware and was unlikely to re-offend.



Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the deadly crash.