'My bucket list is complete!' 85-yr-old graduates from Brock after starting program 40 years ago

An 85-year-old Brock student stole the show at graduation this week.

Jacqueline Wilson achieved her life-long goal of graduating from Brock University with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) Specialist degree with a focus on special education.

“My bucket list is now complete,” she said. “My lifelong dream has finally come true.”

Wilson started at Brock in 1982 as a part-time student and by 1990, she was just one course shy of finishing her program.

The course she needed wasn't offered that term, so she put her studies on hold, but still went on to have a successful career in the special education field.

She lost her husband in 2019 after 60 years of marriage.

Wilson decided to head back to Brock during the pandemic, after being out of the classroom for 30 years.

Brock staff worked with Wilson to accommodate accessibility issues, as she is now legally blind and experiencing post-concussion syndrome.

“Words are just so inadequate to express my sincerest gratitude,” Wilson said of the Brock staff who helped her to reach her goal.

“My family was extremely supportive,” Wilson said of her husband and four daughters, three of whom followed in her footsteps to become educators, including one special education resource teacher.

Wilson continues to advocate for more special education supports and parental involvement, and encourages fellow educators to have compassion and empathy for the struggles of children with exceptionalities.

“Early identification, intervention and implementation are critical,” she said.