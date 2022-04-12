'My entire rib cage aches from coughing': Lincoln Mayor tests positive for COVID urges vaccination
Another Mayor in Niagara has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton says she tested positive for the virus on Sunday after she started experiencing symptoms.
"Thankfully, symptoms remain mild. I am proud of my decision to receive 1st, 2nd and booster doses of the vaccine."
In a Twitter exchange with Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health, Easton says her entire rib cage aches from coughing.
"Cannot imagine the descending lung capacity I would have otherwise without vaccination. Will be getting my second booster as soon as it is therapeutically feasible."
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik tested positive for the virus last week.
