'My entire rib cage aches from coughing': Lincoln Mayor tests positive for COVID urges vaccination

sandra easton

Another Mayor in Niagara has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton says she tested positive for the virus on Sunday after she started experiencing symptoms.

"Thankfully, symptoms remain mild. I am proud of my decision to receive 1st, 2nd and booster doses of the vaccine."

In a Twitter exchange with Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health, Easton says her entire rib cage aches from coughing. 

"Cannot imagine the descending lung capacity I would have otherwise without vaccination. Will be getting my second booster as soon as it is therapeutically feasible."

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik tested positive for the virus last week.

