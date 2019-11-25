'My job is to make sure you're looking at the right place' St.Catharines' mans work on Frozen II
Did you watch Disney's latest blockbuster movie over the weekend?
Frozen II was a hit at the box office with an estimated $350 million worldwide debut.
A graduate of St. Catharines' Eden High worked on both Frozen movies, and also on the movie Tangled.
Greg Culp worked as Lighting Supervisor for Frozen 2 and says it's a dream come true.
He says he always had a passion for fine arts, and switched educational paths to attend Sheridan's Computer Animation, instead of programming.
Culp says his job is to ensure you are looking at the right place on the screen at the right time by using colours and lighting.
Culp now lives with his wife and children in California.
