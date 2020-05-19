mybadgenes launches today

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month across Canada and to mark the month the organization is launching a unique new campaign .

The awareness campaign was inspired by a St. Catharines boy named MacKenzie who had CF.

Every day MacKenzie had to take over 50 pills.

One day a friend asked Mac if he could catch CF and Mac, replied, "No, I just have bad genes."

The other kid was wearing ripped jeans and said "I have bad jeans too!"

Inspired by Mac, starting today, people with CF across the country can post their photos on Instagram holding up signs that explain their specific gene mutation along with a bit of their story.



The rest of us are invited to post a photo of ourselves wearing our worst pants with #mybadgenes and #cysticfibrosis

