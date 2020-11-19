Mysterious whistleblower investigation in Niagara has cost taxpayers $90,000 and counting

A mysterious whistleblower investigation in Niagara has cost taxpayers over $90,000 so far.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley won't reveal what the probe is looking into, but confirms an independent, third party has been hired to investigate matters brought to Regional Council’s attention under the whistleblower policy.

Council has hired Kroll Consulting Canada Co. to handle the job, and to date has spent $87,126 on the matter.

The total does not include the costs associated with the external engineering firm that has been contracted to support certain technical elements of the investigation.

The Niagara Region says it will abide by the provisions of its Whistleblower Policy and refrain from providing any specific details until the investigation has been completed.